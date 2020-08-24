Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Grows Position in Enstar Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enstar Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESGR) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,892 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,012 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Enstar Group worth $15,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enstar Group in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Enstar Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enstar Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $159,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Enstar Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Enstar Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $179,000. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Enstar Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGR opened at $181.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Enstar Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $94.58 and a 1-year high of $213.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $171.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.58.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The insurance provider reported $26.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $246.24 million for the quarter. Enstar Group had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 36.46%.

About Enstar Group

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It operates in three segments: Non-Life Run-Off, Atrium, and StarStone. The Non-Life Run-Off segment engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses.

