Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Grows Position in ICF International Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of ICF International Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI) by 70.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,130 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned approximately 1.19% of ICF International worth $14,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in ICF International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ICF International by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 867 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in ICF International in the 1st quarter valued at about $303,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in ICF International by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 4,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in ICF International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $315,000. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ICF International alerts:

NASDAQ ICFI opened at $67.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.27. ICF International Inc has a 52 week low of $47.75 and a 52 week high of $95.24.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $353.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.45 million. ICF International had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 11.02%. ICF International’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ICF International Inc will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.49%.

In other news, Director Handel Michael J. Van acquired 4,000 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.49 per share, for a total transaction of $289,960.00. Insiders own 4.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ICFI shares. Berenberg Bank raised shares of ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of ICF International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of ICF International from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ICF International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Sidoti boosted their price target on shares of ICF International from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ICF International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.83.

ICF International Profile

ICF International Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

Read More: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ICF International Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI).

Receive News & Ratings for ICF International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICF International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.