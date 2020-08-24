Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Grows Stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:UEPS)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:UEPS) by 20.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,964,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 330,711 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned about 3.44% of Net 1 UEPS Technologies worth $5,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UEPS. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $723,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 178,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 74,170 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 84.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 30,847 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 186,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 14,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 52,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 9,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Net 1 UEPS Technologies alerts:

Shares of UEPS stock opened at $3.32 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.42. Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $4.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The business services provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $36.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.99 million. Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a negative net margin of 72.04% and a negative return on equity of 67.58%. On average, research analysts predict that Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UEPS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. B. Riley upgraded Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies Company Profile

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc provides transaction processing services, financial inclusion products and services, and secure payment technologies in South Africa, the Republic of Korea, and internationally. The company develops and markets transaction processing solutions, including smart card-based alternative payment systems for the unbanked and under-banked populations of developing economies and for mobile transaction channels.

Featured Article: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Net 1 UEPS Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Net 1 UEPS Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.