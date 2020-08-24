Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $13.20 Million Position in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC reduced its position in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 287,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,796 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned approximately 0.67% of Spectrum Brands worth $13,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 115.4% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 786,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,598,000 after acquiring an additional 421,331 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,323,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,130,000 after acquiring an additional 225,800 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 413.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 242,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,133,000 after acquiring an additional 195,294 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,246,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,333,000 after acquiring an additional 191,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 499,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,108,000 after acquiring an additional 161,726 shares in the last quarter. 98.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SPB shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Spectrum Brands in a report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Spectrum Brands from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Spectrum Brands from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.25.

Spectrum Brands stock opened at $57.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.94. Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $19.59 and a 52 week high of $64.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.78 and a 200-day moving average of $47.14.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $984.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.17 million. Spectrum Brands had a positive return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 1.86%. Spectrum Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.74%.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware, Stanley, and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

