Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $14.81 Million Stock Holdings in W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC trimmed its position in W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) by 27.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 291,550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 109,917 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned 0.44% of W. R. Grace & Co worth $14,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co in the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,351 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.12% of the company’s stock.

GRA stock opened at $41.54 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.18. W. R. Grace & Co has a 1-year low of $26.75 and a 1-year high of $73.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.47.

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. W. R. Grace & Co had a return on equity of 58.55% and a net margin of 3.31%. The firm had revenue of $418.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.49 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that W. R. Grace & Co will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. W. R. Grace & Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.40%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GRA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered W. R. Grace & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on W. R. Grace & Co from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on W. R. Grace & Co from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on W. R. Grace & Co from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on W. R. Grace & Co from $45.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. W. R. Grace & Co presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.89.

About W. R. Grace & Co

W. R. Grace & Co produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; FCC additives; and methanol-to-olefins catalysts for the conversion of methanol into petrochemical feeds, including ethylene and propylene.

