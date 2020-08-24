Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $14.85 Million Stock Holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,061,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 47,904 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned 0.38% of Graphic Packaging worth $14,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPK. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 138.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. 1776 Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 9,790.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 5,972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GPK opened at $13.83 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.29 and a 200 day moving average of $13.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.27. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $16.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.24.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Graphic Packaging currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons and cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

