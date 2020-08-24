Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $5.26 Million Position in Chemours Co (NYSE:CC)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lowered its holdings in Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) by 18.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 342,698 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 77,659 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned about 0.21% of Chemours worth $5,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Chemours by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,455 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Chemours by 11.4% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 12,018 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chemours by 2.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 47,507 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Chemours by 1.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 96,057 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Chemours by 3.5% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 41,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Edwin C. Sparks sold 2,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total transaction of $56,087.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,668 shares in the company, valued at $938,934.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CC opened at $19.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.46 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91. Chemours Co has a 12 month low of $7.02 and a 12 month high of $21.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.06 and its 200 day moving average is $14.30.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.09. Chemours had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 47.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chemours Co will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.84%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Chemours from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Chemours from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Chemours from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Chemours from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.64.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

