Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $6.05 Million Stock Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC cut its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,274 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,907 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ferris Capital LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 38,280 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after buying an additional 12,971 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Walt Disney by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,283 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. S. Muoio & CO. LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. S. Muoio & CO. LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 22,919 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 14,391 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $128.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $230.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -205.55, a PEG ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.67. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DIS. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.07.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

