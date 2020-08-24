Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $7.24 Million Stock Holdings in Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lessened its holdings in Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 88,136 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Colfax worth $7,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colfax during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colfax during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Colfax during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Colfax during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colfax during the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. 99.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Colfax alerts:

Shares of CFX stock opened at $33.24 on Monday. Colfax Corp has a 52-week low of $12.23 and a 52-week high of $39.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.16.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. Colfax had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $620.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Colfax Corp will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Colfax news, SVP Jason Maclean sold 2,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $87,982.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,345.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rajiv Vinnakota sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total transaction of $49,392.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,606.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,491 shares of company stock worth $927,718 over the last 90 days. 12.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CFX. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Colfax from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Colfax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Colfax from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Colfax from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Colfax from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.47.

About Colfax

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains heavy-duty fans, rotary heat exchangers, blowers, and compressors.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.