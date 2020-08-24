Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $8.54 Million Stake in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 19.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,100 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 48,900 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Open Text worth $8,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Open Text during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in shares of Open Text during the second quarter worth approximately $1,200,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Open Text during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Open Text by 212.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Open Text during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 65.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Open Text alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:OTEX opened at $44.40 on Monday. Open Text Corp has a 52 week low of $29.11 and a 52 week high of $47.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 51.03 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.13.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. Open Text had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $826.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Open Text Corp will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is an increase from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Open Text from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Pi Financial reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Open Text in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Beacon Securities downgraded shares of Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Open Text from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

About Open Text

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.