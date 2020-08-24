Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $9.33 Million Position in World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 362,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 46,245 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned about 0.57% of World Fuel Services worth $9,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of INT. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services during the 1st quarter valued at $473,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 38,819 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 74,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after buying an additional 17,913 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

World Fuel Services stock opened at $26.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. World Fuel Services Corp has a 1-year low of $20.04 and a 1-year high of $44.37.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 8.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that World Fuel Services Corp will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

World Fuel Services Profile

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, military fleets, the U.S.

