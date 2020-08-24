Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $9.62 Million Holdings in Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC cut its position in Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 388,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 15,733 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned approximately 0.99% of Renewable Energy Group worth $9,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Renewable Energy Group by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in Renewable Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Renewable Energy Group by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Renewable Energy Group by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Renewable Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth $102,000.

Shares of REGI stock opened at $36.55 on Monday. Renewable Energy Group Inc has a 12-month low of $10.42 and a 12-month high of $40.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.36. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The firm had revenue of $545.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.87 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group Inc will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on REGI. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $35.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.67.

In other Renewable Energy Group news, Director Jeffrey Stroburg sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total value of $728,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 218,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,355,200.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Gary Haer sold 6,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total transaction of $217,959.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 43,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,626.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc produces cleaner and lower carbon transportation fuels. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

