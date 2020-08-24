Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Lowers Holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lessened its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 434,584 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 629,054 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned 0.34% of Bed Bath & Beyond worth $4,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BBBY. Point View Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 21.1% in the first quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,219 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,150 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 570,762 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,092 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,400 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BBBY. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.43.

BBBY opened at $11.81 on Monday. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.43 and a 12 month high of $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.69.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 8th. The retailer reported ($1.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 11.52% and a negative net margin of 5.51%. The company’s revenue was down 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -2.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ann Yerger bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.29 per share, for a total transaction of $49,740.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,371 shares in the company, valued at $144,005.59. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sue Gove bought 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.89 per share, for a total transaction of $268,260.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 42,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,078.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

