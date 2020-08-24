Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC trimmed its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,236 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 13,800 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $7,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 48,843 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,700,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 13,994 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 72,085 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,984,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Inlet Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 27,852 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 106.1% in the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 30,792 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,702,000 after buying an additional 15,854 shares during the period. 48.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

ORCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. BNP Paribas cut Oracle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Oracle from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Oracle from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.88.

In other Oracle news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total value of $75,754,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,140,132,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,692,561,620.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total value of $21,632,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $21,632,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,300,000 shares of company stock worth $344,646,000. 36.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle stock opened at $55.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $169.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.86. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $39.71 and a 52 week high of $57.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 72.76% and a net margin of 25.94%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Featured Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.