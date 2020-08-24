Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Lowers Stock Position in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC cut its position in shares of Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,398 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned 0.09% of Berry Global Group worth $5,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Berry Global Group in the second quarter worth $42,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Berry Global Group in the second quarter worth $123,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Berry Global Group in the first quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Berry Global Group in the second quarter worth $190,000.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BERY. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $56.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Berry Global Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.64.

Shares of NYSE:BERY opened at $52.59 on Monday. Berry Global Group Inc has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $54.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.76. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.37. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Berry Global Group Inc will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Berry Global Group news, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total value of $758,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,940. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Curt Begle sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total value of $514,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $514,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 96,916 shares of company stock worth $5,214,487. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Berry Global Group Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

