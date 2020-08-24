Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Makes New $5.91 Million Investment in Scholastic Corp (NASDAQ:SCHL)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scholastic Corp (NASDAQ:SCHL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 197,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,905,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Scholastic at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHL. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Scholastic during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Scholastic by 90.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Scholastic in the 1st quarter valued at about $178,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Scholastic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Scholastic in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCHL has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Scholastic from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th.

SCHL stock opened at $23.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Scholastic Corp has a one year low of $20.01 and a one year high of $45.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.83.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.70. Scholastic had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. The business had revenue of $284.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Scholastic Corp will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio is presently -750.00%.

Scholastic Profile

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

