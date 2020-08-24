Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Makes New $8.26 Million Investment in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 522,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,257,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned about 1.33% of Kelly Services at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KELYA. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Kelly Services by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,246,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,824,000 after purchasing an additional 235,194 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Kelly Services by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,084,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,150,000 after purchasing an additional 25,300 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Kelly Services by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 870,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,050,000 after purchasing an additional 237,821 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Kelly Services by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 380,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,833,000 after purchasing an additional 53,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kelly Services by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 370,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,699,000 after purchasing an additional 75,560 shares during the last quarter. 67.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ KELYA opened at $18.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $731.61 million, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.04. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.13 and a 1-year high of $27.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.15.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $975.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.74 million. Kelly Services had a positive return on equity of 5.82% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Barrington Research started coverage on Kelly Services in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut Kelly Services from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Kelly Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including 5G, aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

