Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Makes New Investment in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 265,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,881,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned 0.07% of Tyson Foods as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 788.0% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 6,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Tyson Foods by 114.0% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. 66.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Chad Roderick Martin sold 1,548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $97,524.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $63.28 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.10. The company has a market cap of $22.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.57 and a 1 year high of $94.24.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $98.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler downgraded Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tyson Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.09.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

