Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Purchases 261,035 Shares of International Seaways Inc (NYSE:INSW)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of International Seaways Inc (NYSE:INSW) by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 788,026 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 261,035 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned 2.73% of International Seaways worth $12,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Seaways in the first quarter valued at about $713,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Seaways in the first quarter valued at about $364,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of International Seaways by 2.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of International Seaways by 16.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 6,245 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of International Seaways by 1,694.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 299,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,155,000 after purchasing an additional 282,927 shares during the period. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INSW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of International Seaways from $32.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of International Seaways from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Seaways from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Pareto Securities lowered shares of International Seaways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. International Seaways presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

Shares of INSW stock opened at $17.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.21. International Seaways Inc has a 12 month low of $14.89 and a 12 month high of $31.39. The company has a market capitalization of $498.95 million and a PE ratio of 3.72.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.13. International Seaways had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 13.51%. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Seaways Inc will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.34%.

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trades. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned and operated a fleet of 48 vessels, including 13 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 6 Aframaxes, 11 Panamaxes, and 10 medium range tankers.

