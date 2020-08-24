Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Purchases 81,334 Shares of AdvanSix Inc (NYSE:ASIX)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of AdvanSix Inc (NYSE:ASIX) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 844,604 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,334 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned approximately 3.01% of AdvanSix worth $9,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Towle & Co. purchased a new position in AdvanSix during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,450,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in AdvanSix by 803.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 458,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,365,000 after buying an additional 407,575 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in AdvanSix by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 587,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,606,000 after buying an additional 170,700 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in AdvanSix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,255,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in AdvanSix by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 934,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,976,000 after buying an additional 71,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered AdvanSix from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of AdvanSix in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. AdvanSix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Shares of ASIX opened at $13.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $369.72 million, a PE ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.65. AdvanSix Inc has a 12-month low of $8.06 and a 12-month high of $27.22.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $233.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.40 million. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 2.20%. As a group, analysts predict that AdvanSix Inc will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

AdvanSix Profile

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce engineered plastics, fibers, filaments, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone, which is used by customers in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, cyclohexanol, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

