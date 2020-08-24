Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Purchases 8,610 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,362 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,610 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned about 0.06% of McKesson worth $14,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in McKesson by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii grew its position in shares of McKesson by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its position in shares of McKesson by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 1,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.60, for a total value of $154,686.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,780.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 5,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $878,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,823,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,738 shares of company stock valued at $1,216,271. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MCK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on McKesson from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Cowen boosted their price objective on McKesson from $174.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on McKesson from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Cfra dropped their price objective on McKesson from $179.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.79.

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $150.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $24.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.82. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $112.60 and a 52 week high of $172.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $152.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $55.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.16 billion. McKesson had a return on equity of 42.33% and a net margin of 0.40%. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.97%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

