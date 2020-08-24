Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Raises Stock Position in Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. (NYSE:BKD) by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,661,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 360,714 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned approximately 0.91% of Brookdale Senior Living worth $4,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 68,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 12,001 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,008,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,200 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,639,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,121 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 19.8% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 131,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 21,764 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 717.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 28,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 24,737 shares during the period. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th.

Shares of BKD opened at $2.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77. The firm has a market cap of $505.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.68. Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.47 and a 52-week high of $8.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.72.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $865.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.53 million. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 29.49% and a net margin of 2.10%. On average, equities analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income senior citizens.

