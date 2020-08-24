Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Raises Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 115.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,566 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,270 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $4,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Micron Technology by 0.7% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 31,540 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,625,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Micron Technology by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,620 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 3.1% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 7,416 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 65.6% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 593 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 2.0% in the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 12,504 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 13,695 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $662,016.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,867,325.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 10,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total transaction of $517,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,648,178.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,003 shares of company stock valued at $1,195,427 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology stock opened at $43.04 on Monday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.13 and a 1-year high of $61.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.51.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

MU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $52.50 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (down from $63.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.03.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

