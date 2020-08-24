Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Raises Stock Position in Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 305,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,525 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Radian Group worth $4,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDN. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Radian Group during the second quarter worth $120,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Radian Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Radian Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Radian Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $138,000. 94.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RDN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine lowered Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Radian Group in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Compass Point lowered their target price on Radian Group from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Radian Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Radian Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.83.

Shares of NYSE:RDN opened at $14.75 on Monday. Radian Group Inc has a 12 month low of $9.53 and a 12 month high of $26.32. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.55). Radian Group had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $364.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Radian Group Inc will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.58%.

In related news, Director Lisa Mumford purchased 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.88 per share, for a total transaction of $41,288.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,796.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

