Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 10,297 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 23.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,297 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $4,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AAP. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 3.4% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 1.6% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 4.1% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 8.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.1% during the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 11,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 96.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Andrew E. Page sold 720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.38, for a total transaction of $101,793.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $990,791.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

AAP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $154.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Atlantic Securities lowered Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $151.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.29.

NYSE:AAP opened at $156.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $147.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.33 and a 12 month high of $171.43.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.95. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.21%.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

