Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 128,662 Shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC cut its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP) by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 400,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,662 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned about 0.44% of Mr. Cooper Group worth $4,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 927.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 54.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the second quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 121.5% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COOP. Wedbush upgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Mr. Cooper Group stock opened at $17.16 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. Mr. Cooper Group Inc has a one year low of $4.31 and a one year high of $19.63.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $1.43. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $630.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.20 million. On average, analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group Inc will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for originated and purchased loans, as well as operates as a subservicer for various clients that own the underlying servicing rights.

