Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 13,979 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC cut its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,008 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 13,979 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $13,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TGT. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Target by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,404 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in Target by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 7,004 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in Target by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 23,896 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its position in Target by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 12,343 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 0.9% during the second quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 10,996 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 4,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.04, for a total transaction of $493,244.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,875,597.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,524 shares of company stock valued at $4,623,219 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

TGT opened at $154.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.93. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $90.17 and a 52 week high of $156.10. The company has a market capitalization of $76.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The retailer reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.74. Target had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 30.25%. The business had revenue of $22.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 42.57%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Target from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Target in a report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Target from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “focus list” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Target has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.52.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

