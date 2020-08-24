Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 72,965 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC trimmed its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 444,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 72,965 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned about 0.07% of Delta Air Lines worth $12,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DAL. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 52.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,726,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $163,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979,986 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth $1,247,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth $578,000. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 42.8% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,558 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 22.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 627,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,906,000 after purchasing an additional 115,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DAL. ValuEngine upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Cowen assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.22.

In related news, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 14,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total transaction of $409,400.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,432,523.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $522,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 453,478 shares in the company, valued at $13,150,862. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $27.80 on Monday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $17.51 and a one year high of $62.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.07 and its 200 day moving average is $31.77. The firm has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.18.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported ($4.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.24) by ($0.19). Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 4.02%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 88.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

