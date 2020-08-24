Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 783,576 Shares of Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) by 42.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,069,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 783,576 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned about 0.47% of Equitrans Midstream worth $8,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETRN. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 532.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. BofA Securities lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.54.

Shares of ETRN stock opened at $10.60 on Monday. Equitrans Midstream has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $15.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.90 and its 200-day moving average is $8.17.

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $340.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.33 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%.

Equitrans Midstream Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corp. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of EQT. It doesn’t have business operations. The company was founded on February 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.

