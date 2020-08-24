Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,180 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $5,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 155.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,851,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,043,278,000 after purchasing an additional 10,854,416 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 834.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,514,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $646,330,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030,818 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10,497.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,049,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $234,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029,771 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,763,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $659,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16,377.1% in the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,042,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,852 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWM opened at $155.88 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $95.69 and a one year high of $170.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.77.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

