ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) Given a €7.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) has been assigned a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.42% from the stock’s previous close.

TKA has been the topic of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €5.00 ($5.88) target price on ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Independent Research set a €6.60 ($7.76) price objective on ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Nord/LB set a €6.50 ($7.65) price objective on ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €7.50 ($8.82) price objective on ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €8.42 ($9.90).

Get ThyssenKrupp alerts:

Shares of FRA:TKA opened at €6.12 ($7.20) on Monday. ThyssenKrupp has a one year low of €20.70 ($24.35) and a one year high of €27.01 ($31.78). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €6.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is €6.80.

ThyssenKrupp Company Profile

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of components technology, elevator technology, industrial solutions, and materials services in Germany, the United States, and China. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines.

Featured Article: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for ThyssenKrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThyssenKrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.