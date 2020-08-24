TOP (TOP) Price Reaches $0.0027 on Major Exchanges

TOP (CURRENCY:TOP) traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. One TOP token can currently be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Huobi Global. Over the last seven days, TOP has traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. TOP has a total market capitalization of $13.80 million and $782,569.00 worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002447 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008554 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00127826 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $202.15 or 0.01723187 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00190110 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000868 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00151231 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000153 BTC.

TOP Token Profile

TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,119,429,434 tokens. TOP’s official website is www.topnetwork.org. TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top. The official message board for TOP is www.topnetwork.org/blog.

Buying and Selling TOP

TOP can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Huobi Global. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TOP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TOP using one of the exchanges listed above.

