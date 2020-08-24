Total SA (NYSE:TOT) Shares Sold by Investment Management of Virginia LLC

Investment Management of Virginia LLC decreased its stake in shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,634 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 15,471 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Total were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Total by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 775 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Total during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Total by 91.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 869 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Total during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Total by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,050 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 6.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TOT. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Total in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Total from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Total from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Wolfe Research lowered Total from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Shares of TOT traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.67. 2,056,114 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,012,295. Total SA has a 52 week low of $22.13 and a 52 week high of $56.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.76 billion, a PE ratio of -31.24, a PEG ratio of 112.47 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.46.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $25.73 billion during the quarter. Total had a positive return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. On average, analysts predict that Total SA will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

