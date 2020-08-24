Traceability Chain Price Reaches $0.0009 (TAC)

Traceability Chain (CURRENCY:TAC) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. One Traceability Chain token can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin, BCEX and LBank. In the last week, Traceability Chain has traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar. Traceability Chain has a total market cap of $793,574.10 and approximately $23.00 worth of Traceability Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Traceability Chain Profile

Traceability Chain (TAC) is a token. Traceability Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 859,798,174 tokens. The official website for Traceability Chain is tacchain.cn. Traceability Chain’s official Twitter account is @TraceabilityCh1. The official message board for Traceability Chain is blog.tacchain.cn.

Buying and Selling Traceability Chain

Traceability Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, BCEX and FCoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Traceability Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Traceability Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Traceability Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

