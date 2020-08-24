Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) Stock Holdings Trimmed by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,524 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 9,858 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $3,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Trimble by 32.2% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 54.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 34.7% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,534 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 126.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 882 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 6.8% during the first quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Trimble news, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total value of $109,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,535.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 5,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $235,735.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,295 shares in the company, valued at $2,440,194.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 69,507 shares of company stock worth $3,404,102. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TRMB shares. BidaskClub raised Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Trimble from $30.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on Trimble from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Trimble from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Trimble from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $50.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.66. Trimble Inc has a 1 year low of $20.01 and a 1 year high of $51.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $733.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.58 million. Trimble had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 14.69%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trimble Inc will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

