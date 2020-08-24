TrumpCoin Price Tops $0.0115 (TRUMP)

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 24th. One TrumpCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0115 or 0.00000098 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and Livecoin. TrumpCoin has a market cap of $76,146.45 and approximately $476.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TrumpCoin has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001062 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00049885 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00007454 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00032488 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00034660 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000483 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $178.90 or 0.01523635 BTC.

TrumpCoin Coin Profile

TRUMP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 11th, 2016. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. The official website for TrumpCoin is www.trumpcoin.com. TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TrumpCoin Coin Trading

TrumpCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrumpCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrumpCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

