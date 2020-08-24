Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after BidaskClub upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. The stock traded as high as $74.50 and last traded at $74.09, with a volume of 1555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.25.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Turning Point Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.38.

In related news, Director Jingrong Jean Cui sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.45, for a total value of $1,173,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,001,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,532,358.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPTX. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,224,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 18.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,079,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,066,000 after buying an additional 780,559 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 33.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,783,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,765,000 after buying an additional 695,062 shares in the last quarter. MPM Oncology Impact Management LP purchased a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $13,786,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 45.2% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 985,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,992,000 after buying an additional 306,486 shares in the last quarter. 81.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.48.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.07. On average, analysts anticipate that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

