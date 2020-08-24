Tuttle Tactical Management Makes New Investment in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,243 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,946,000. Walmart accounts for 1.4% of Tuttle Tactical Management’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 17.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,328,915 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,855,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402,254 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at $66,166,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 5,535.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,290,622 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $146,640,000 after buying an additional 1,267,722 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,261,558 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $711,438,000 after buying an additional 1,107,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 2,168.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 919,283 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $110,112,000 after buying an additional 878,759 shares in the last quarter. 29.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $0.48 on Monday, hitting $131.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 353,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,991,709. The company has a market capitalization of $373.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.31. Walmart Inc has a 1 year low of $102.00 and a 1 year high of $137.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $129.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.44.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $137.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.77 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total value of $618,175.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,110,428.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.34, for a total value of $10,483,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,019,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,040,850.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 259,605 shares of company stock worth $32,361,425 in the last three months. 50.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.12.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

