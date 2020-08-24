Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Position Increased by Investment Management of Virginia LLC

Investment Management of Virginia LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,536 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 996.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,717,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,996,000 after acquiring an additional 3,378,872 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 653.3% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,236,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,315 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 40.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,697,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,099,000 after acquiring an additional 783,528 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 116.6% in the first quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,145,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,279,000 after acquiring an additional 616,500 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,712,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TSN traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $63.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,511,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,311,631. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.57 and a fifty-two week high of $94.24. The company has a market capitalization of $22.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.81.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Tyson Foods in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Tyson Foods from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Tyson Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.09.

In related news, insider Chad Roderick Martin sold 1,548 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $97,524.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

