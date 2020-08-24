U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to report $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the highest is $0.98. U.S. Bancorp reported earnings of $1.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $2.93. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $3.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover U.S. Bancorp.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 19.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

USB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Compass Point cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine cut U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.31.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USB. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.5% in the second quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 19,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.6% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 19.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% during the second quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 54,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of USB opened at $35.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.14. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.36 and a 12-month high of $61.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.71.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

