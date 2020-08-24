U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 24th, 2020 // No Comments

Wall Street brokerages expect U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to report $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the highest is $0.98. U.S. Bancorp reported earnings of $1.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $2.93. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $3.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover U.S. Bancorp.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 19.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

USB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Compass Point cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine cut U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.31.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USB. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.5% in the second quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 19,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.6% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 19.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% during the second quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 54,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of USB opened at $35.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.14. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.36 and a 12-month high of $61.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.71.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

See Also: What is insider trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on U.S. Bancorp (USB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply