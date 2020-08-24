UMA Financial Services Inc. Has $16.52 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

UMA Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 274,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,842 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 6.7% of UMA Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. UMA Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $16,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 184.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,351,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,160,593,000 after buying an additional 41,051,664 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $765,116,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $546,892,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 179.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,174,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,362,000 after buying an additional 7,815,456 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $238,970,000.

IEFA stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Monday, hitting $61.59. 4,302,540 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.39.

