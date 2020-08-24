United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) vs. First National (NASDAQ:FXNC) Critical Analysis

First National (OTCMKTS:FXNC) and United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First National and United Community Banks’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First National $40.29 million 1.70 $10.14 million N/A N/A United Community Banks $657.42 million 2.28 $185.72 million $2.38 7.29

United Community Banks has higher revenue and earnings than First National.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for First National and United Community Banks, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First National 0 0 0 0 N/A United Community Banks 0 4 1 0 2.20

United Community Banks has a consensus target price of $26.38, indicating a potential upside of 51.93%. Given United Community Banks’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe United Community Banks is more favorable than First National.

Dividends

First National pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. United Community Banks pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. United Community Banks pays out 30.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. United Community Banks has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years. United Community Banks is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares First National and United Community Banks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First National 25.15% 16.11% 1.34% United Community Banks 23.12% 9.58% 1.17%

Volatility & Risk

First National has a beta of 0.09, meaning that its stock price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Community Banks has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.2% of First National shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.7% of United Community Banks shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.9% of First National shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of United Community Banks shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

United Community Banks beats First National on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First National

First National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, estates, local governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, certificates of deposit, and cash management accounts, as well as treasury management solutions. Its loan products comprise construction loans, including residential, land acquisition, and development loans; 1-4 family residential real estate loans; and commercial real estate loans that are secured by various types of commercial real estate, including multi-family residential buildings, office and retail buildings, hotels, industrial buildings, and religious facilities. The company's loan products also include commercial and industrial loans that are secured by business assets, such as accounts receivable, equipment, and inventory; home equity loans; and secured and unsecured consumer loans, such as lines of credit, automobile loans, deposit account loans, and installment and demand loans. In addition, it provides wealth management services, including estate planning, investment management of assets, trustee under an agreement, trustee under a will, and estate settlement. Further, the company offers title insurance and investment services; and holds other real estate owned and office sites. Additionally, it provides Internet banking, mobile banking, remote deposit capture, and other traditional banking services. The company operates through 15 bank branch offices, a loan production office, and a customer service center, as well as a network of ATMs. First National Corporation was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Strasburg, Virginia.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides secured and unsecured loans that include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, residential construction and mortgage, and indirect auto loans, as well as home equity lines of credits and fixed and adjustable-rate home mortgage loans. It also offers wire transfers, brokerage services, and other financial services, as well as risk management, payment processing, and merchant services. In addition, the company owns an insurance agency. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 156 locations in Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. United Community Banks, Inc. was founded in 1950 and is based in Blairsville, Georgia.

