United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Bought by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,448 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of United Rentals worth $16,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth about $568,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth about $567,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 355,223 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 761.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 240,848 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,782,000 after acquiring an additional 212,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 103.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,619 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 5,915 shares in the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

URI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $136.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of United Rentals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.73.

URI stock opened at $175.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $186.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $161.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.05.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.75. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 37.16%. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 15.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Kneeland sold 41,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.60, for a total transaction of $6,525,241.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.80, for a total transaction of $90,028.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,948.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

