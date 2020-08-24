UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Position Increased by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,720 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises 2.1% of Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $6,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.6% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 981 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,575 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 13,409 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,955,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $343.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $371.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $384.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.46.

UNH traded down $5.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $308.84. 2,921,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,595,958. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1 year low of $187.72 and a 1 year high of $324.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $307.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.61. The firm has a market cap of $293.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.71.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The company had revenue of $62.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.60 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 59,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.04, for a total value of $18,119,044.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 909,059 shares in the company, valued at $279,117,475.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John F. Rex sold 22,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.43, for a total transaction of $6,839,126.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,684,750.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,186 shares of company stock valued at $36,658,101. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

