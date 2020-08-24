Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR) Shares Sold by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC reduced its position in Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR) by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 287,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 131,524 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned about 0.17% of Univar worth $4,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UNVR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Univar by 2,097.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 4,236 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Univar during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Univar during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Univar during the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Univar by 15.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UNVR. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Univar from $10.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Univar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Univar from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Univar from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Univar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Univar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.10.

Shares of NYSE:UNVR opened at $17.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 883.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.05. Univar Inc has a 1 year low of $6.40 and a 1 year high of $24.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.82.

Univar (NYSE:UNVR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. Univar had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 0.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Univar Inc will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Univar Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It offers herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, seeds, micro and macro nutrients, horticultural products, and fertilizers; storage, packaging, and logistics services for crop protection companies; and pest control products and equipment.

