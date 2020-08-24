Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,902 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.28% of Universal Display worth $19,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OLED. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Universal Display by 1,446.2% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of Universal Display by 44.0% in the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Universal Display by 76.3% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Universal Display by 152.7% in the first quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 1,694 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.22, for a total transaction of $312,068.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 259,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,761,798.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mauro Premutico sold 11,065 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.31, for a total value of $2,072,585.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OLED has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Display from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Cowen raised Universal Display from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Universal Display in a report on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Universal Display has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.13.

NASDAQ:OLED opened at $179.89 on Monday. Universal Display Co. has a 52 week low of $105.11 and a 52 week high of $230.32. The company has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 83.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $166.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.50.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.28). Universal Display had a net margin of 27.70% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $58.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

