US Bancorp DE Buys 442 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,471 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $2,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 354.0% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 7,873 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 6,139 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 9.5% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,897 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 35.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,826 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,055,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 65.6% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 14,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,633,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 6.1% in the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 37,059 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE TDY opened at $309.80 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $314.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $326.43. The firm has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36 and a beta of 1.00. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $195.34 and a 1 year high of $398.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $743.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.70 million. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 14.45%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Schack Wesley W. Von sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.49, for a total transaction of $349,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,794,653.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 1,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.47, for a total transaction of $485,473.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,480 shares of company stock valued at $3,418,899. Company insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TDY. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $359.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Teledyne Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $374.75.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

Read More: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.