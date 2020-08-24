US Bancorp DE Has $2.32 Million Position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA)

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,574 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.05% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers worth $2,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBA. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 78.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,363,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,595,000 after buying an additional 597,557 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 939,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,117,000 after purchasing an additional 376,341 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,015,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,281,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $146,336,000 after purchasing an additional 360,633 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,074,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $378,526,000 after purchasing an additional 332,986 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Karl William Werner sold 57,683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $2,484,406.81. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,366.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sharon Ruth Driscoll sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total value of $929,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,057 shares in the company, valued at $375,231.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 90,250 shares of company stock worth $4,427,550. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock opened at $63.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.05, a PEG ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.96. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc has a 52-week low of $25.92 and a 52-week high of $64.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $389.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.20 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 11.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 25th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.15%.

RBA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. OTR Global raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.21.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

