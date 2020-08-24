US Bancorp DE Trims Position in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG)

US Bancorp DE lessened its position in shares of Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,920 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $2,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 133.3% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 621.4% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 414.4% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFG opened at $42.60 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.47. Principal Financial Group Inc has a twelve month low of $23.31 and a twelve month high of $58.28.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st.

Several analysts have issued reports on PFG shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.20.

In other news, Director Daniel Gelatt bought 28,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.52 per share, for a total transaction of $999,816.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 187,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,668,560.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

