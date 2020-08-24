Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,466 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.23% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $5,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 495.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 139,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,646,000 after acquiring an additional 14,912 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 39,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 19,738 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 272,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,729,000 after acquiring an additional 118,179 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $338,000.

Get Vanguard Communication Services ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF stock opened at $103.81 on Monday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 12 month low of $66.51 and a 12 month high of $104.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.42 and a 200 day moving average of $90.89.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

See Also: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.